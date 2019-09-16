mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Termanology & Dame Grease Link Up For Star-Studded "Set In Stone" Project

Milca P.
September 15, 2019 23:10
50 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Set In Stone
Termanology

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Termanology and Dame Grease connect.


Termanology has tapped onto collaborator Dame Grease's shoulder to go half on the duo's latest Set In Stone album.

On the effort, the two recruit a stacked lineup of featured appearances fromthe likes of Method Man, Bun B, Vado, and Sheek Louch among others.

This marks the first full-length showing from Termanology since he last linked with Statik Selektah last year for their Still 1982 collab tape. This time around, Termanalogoy is tasked with leading a group of collaborators characterized by seasoned careers and a space of experimentation at the hands of bonafide hip-hop veterans.

Purists rejoice. Get into Set In Stone below.

Termanology new music Mixtapes set in stone bun Method Man
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Termanology & Dame Grease Link Up For Star-Studded "Set In Stone" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject