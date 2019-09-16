Termanology & Dame Grease Link Up For Star-Studded "Set In Stone" Project

Termanology has tapped onto collaborator Dame Grease's shoulder to go half on the duo's latest Set In Stone album.

On the effort, the two recruit a stacked lineup of featured appearances fromthe likes of Method Man, Bun B, Vado, and Sheek Louch among others.

This marks the first full-length showing from Termanology since he last linked with Statik Selektah last year for their Still 1982 collab tape. This time around, Termanalogoy is tasked with leading a group of collaborators characterized by seasoned careers and a space of experimentation at the hands of bonafide hip-hop veterans.

Purists rejoice. Get into Set In Stone below.