Termanology & Dame Grease Enlist Sheek Louch, Lil Fame & Wais P On "Black Mask"

Termanology is constantly on his grind. Even though it's been three years since his last solo album, he's continued to release new music for his fans. In a matter of weeks, he'll be releasing another new album with famed producer Dame Grease. Their joint effort, Set In Stone is due out soon and ahead of its release, they've come through with a massive posse cut.

Termanology enlisted grabbed three incredibly skilled MCs for his latest track. "Black Mask" is a hard-hitting underground banger with Lil Fame of M.O.P, Sheek Louch, and Wais P. Dame Grease cooks up a menacing instrumental as the three emcee's perform lyrical exercise over the track with street-centric bars. It's an anthem and definitely something that should be getting you excited for Set In Stone which drops on September 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been in Boston with Term, carryin' my glock

Ask about me they'll tell you how the big man rock

Fuck that though, these stitches look like tic tac toe

Guns come out as fast as a zig-zag blow



