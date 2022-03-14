Teriyaki Boyz Return On Nigo's New Pharrell-Produced Single "Morë Tonight"

It's been over 20 years since Nigo dropped his last studio album, Ape Sounds but his long-awaited sophomore appears to be coming sooner than we think. Over the past few months, he's unveiled tidbits of information surrounding the project, as well as a slew of singles. He came through with the A$AP Rocky-assisted, "Arya" before delivering Pusha T's fiery new record, "Hear Me Clearly." Additionally, the project is boast appearances from Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and the return of the Teriyaki Boyz.

Nigo kicked off the week with his new collaboration alongside the Teriyaki Boyz, "Morë Tonight." Produced by Pharrell, Nigo, and Teriyaki Boyz serve up a funky new record that has Skateboard P's signature bounce. The latest offering seems to be far more dancefloor-friendly than the singles with Push and Rocky. However, like Cudi's "Want It Bad," Nigo teased some different vibes for this project.

Peep the latest from Nigo below.