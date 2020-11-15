Boxing fans are already well-aware of just how great Terence Crawford is in the ring. Coming into last night's fight against Kell Brook, he held a career record of 13-0 and was the holder of the WBO Welterweight title. In the end, Crawford was able to successfully defend that title as he offered up some vicious punches to Brook's head, leading to a Technical Knock Out in the fourth round. It was a quick end to the fight although many felt like Crawford had himself a slow start.

After the fight, Crawford and Brook linked up inside of the venue where they exchange some kind words to one another and spoke about the fight as a whole. Brook seemed to be doing well despite the shots to the head and had nothing but praise for Crawford as he noted just how great the young fighter's timing is.

Crawford then took to Twitter to address his fans where he said: "Appreciate all the love and support from each and every one of you out there screaming Team Crawford. And Still." Now, Crawford will be looking towards his next title defense and many want him to fight someone like Errol Spence, who is also a rising star. Fans have even started making the case for a Manny Pacquiao bout.

With Crawford's profile rising, stay tuned for any updates in regard to his next fight as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.