Recently, a pair of brothers were on the receiving end of backlash after they hoarded items such as hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and face masks across Tennessee and Kentucky to turn around and mark them up substantially for reselling online.

The practice came as citizens across the United States have been sent into a frenzy, panicking over the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those supplies will be donated.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Per the New York Times, Matt and Noah Colvin stocked up on supplies after the first fatality of a coronavirus patient was reported on U.S.soil. Purchasing items from stores such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot, they resold them via Amazon and eBay at outrageous prices with Matt Colvin admitting that they priced their first 300 bottles of sanitizer between $8 and $70 each, selling out instantaneously. The brothers also made off with profits from selling 2,000 50-count packs of face masks for $40 to $50 on eBay.

The items were soon removed and prohibited on Amazon and eBay with Colvin stating that he would donate the items that he could no longer sell, but after no action was taken on the Colvins' part, the Tennessee Attorney General ultimately located the storage unit housing the supplies, seizing all items to donate.