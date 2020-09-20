Christopher Nolan's newest film, Tenet, which battled to release during a tumultuous time for movie theaters, has crossed the $36 million mark at the domestic box office. During its fourth weekend showing at domestic theaters, the film hauled in another $4.7 million.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Despite difficulty drawing an audience in the United States, international figures for the film are far more impressive. The total box office earnings for Tenet has reached $250 million.

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet.”

At the moment, just 74 percent of all movie theaters in the U.S. are open, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theaters in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco remain closed.

“Thank you to our exhibition partners for their tireless efforts in reopening their cinemas in a safe and socially-distanced way,” Emmerich said. “Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come.”

