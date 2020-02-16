NBA All-Star weekend is here and we have already seen some pretty incredible shoes that will certainly occupy our mind for weeks to come. The weekend's festivities are always a great time to show off unique colorways of already-established silhouettes. For some athletes, it's also a good time to demonstrate their latest signature shoes and potentially get more consumers to buy them. If you're a sneakerhead, All-Star weekend is one of the best events of the year and certainly provides us with plenty of talking points.

Over the years, we have seen some extraordinary sneakers that have made a lasting impression on us. With this list, we are taking a look at the ten best shoes to appear during All-Star weekend in no particular order. From Michael Jordan to Shaq to LeBron James, you might see your favorite player represented. Whether you like these shoes or not, there is no denying their impact on All-Star weekend and sneaker culture as a whole.

Nike Air Maestro (1994)

EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Back in 1994, Scottie Pippen was making a name for himself as he had to carry the Chicago Bulls without the likes of Michael Jordan. While he didn't have a signature shoe, he was still forging his own path thanks to the Nike Air Maestro. His black and red colorway from the 1994 All-Star game remains iconic and helped popularize the silhouette. Over the past few years, we have received some colorways of the Nike Air Maestro II. Clearly, Pippen's influence from over 25 years ago, lives on.

Reebok Kamikaze II (1995)

Image via StockX

Shawn Kemp was infamous for wearing this silhouette back in 1995 and he eventually made the sneaker incredibly popular amongst kids in high school. At the time, if you showed up to class in these, you were the talk of the town. The bizarre, yet scintillating zig-zag aesthetic made this a one-of-a-kind shoe that has yet to be duplicated. During the mid-to-late 90s and early 2000s, Reebok was dominant when it came to their presence in the All-Star Game and the Kamikaze II was a perfect example of that.

Adidas T-Mac III (2004)

Andrew D.Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Say what you will about the staying power of the T-Mac III, there is no denying that this mismatched blue and red colorway made waves when it was revealed at the 2004 All-Star game. Tracy McGrady was a dominant force in the NBA at the time and his shoes were equally impressive. Mismatched shoes weren't exactly new but they weren't popular either. Despite this, T-Mac pulled it off to perfection and gave us an instant classic out on the court. When matched with his blue and red uniform, the shoes became that much more impressive.

Reebok Shaqnosis (1996)

Image via StockX

Shaq was becoming an undeniable force in the NBA during the early and mid-90s. By the time the 1996 All-Star Game rolled around, Shaq was a bonafide star with his very own shoe, the Reebok Shaqnosis. What made this shoe particularly unique was the fact that it contained dizzying curves throughout the upper that made you feel like you were being hypnotized, hence the name. The bulky sneaker was made specifically for someone incredibly tall and heavy. While some of Shaq's other shoes didn't take off, the Shaqnosis was able to become a mainstay in sneaker culture. So much so, it recently got it's very own retro.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" (2003)

Image via StockX

If you're a Michael Jordan fan, then you know that the Air Jordan 3 was debuted back in 1988 and "True Blue" was one of the OG colorways. However, the "True Blue" colorway only became a legendary All-Star sneaker back in 2003 when Kobe Bryant wore it. Michael Jordan was about to play in his last ever All-Star game and Kobe wanted to pay tribute. Thanks to this little nod, Bryant was able to elevate the "True Blue" colorway to legend status. It may not be the most popular Jordan 3 colorway but the significance of this offering cannot be understated. Over the years, there have been a few retros of the shoe which elevates it even more.

Nike LeBron 7 "Chlorine Blue" (2010)

Image via StockX

LeBron James has been in his fair share of All-Star games which means he has had plenty of dope sneakers to match. Having said that, there is no doubt in our minds that the Nike LeBron 7 "Chlorine Blue" is his best. The LeBron 7 is considered to be one of the best silhouettes he has ever blessed us with. Mix that profile with a flashy blue upper and you get one of the best LeBron shoes we've ever seen. Period. This particular colorway had a lasting impression on the minds of sneakerheads and just a few days ago, it was retroed to commemorate its 10-year anniversary. Needless to say, LeBron came through with a classic here.

Nike Air Foamposite One (Galaxy)(2012)

Image via StockX

Any list without the Galaxy Foamposite doesn't deserve to exist. The shoe was released back in 2012 and immediately became the stuff of internet legend. Low stock numbers made this shoe almost impossible to cop as sneakerheads began to go crazy just for a chance to buy them at the retail price. Now, prices for this shoe are in the thousands of dollars as deadstock pairs continue to become scarcer. As for the All-Star game itself, Rajon Rondo was the player lucky enough to wear it. If you're big into sneakers, this shoe probably means something to you and if you somehow got a pair, we highly suggest you never give them up.

Air Force One ‘Sheed’ High (Red Patent Leather)(2001)

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Rasheed Wallace's Nike Air Force 1 High was pretty popular at the time, especially since there weren't many players wearing Air Forces on the court. When his Air Force 1 received a custom red patent leather colorway back in 2001, the fans took notice. There isn't much to say about this shoe other than damn these are flashy. This is a colorway you can't purchase but if you know, you know. They are easily one of the more unique pairs that have ever graced the All-Star Game's hardwood.

Reebok Question (2000)

Image via StockX

Allen Iverson was quickly becoming a legend during the early 2000s and at the 2000 All-Star game, the 76ers star was able to show off his infamous Reebok Question. The colorway above was made to pay homage to the Golden State Warriors who were hosting the game that season. While Iverson didn't wear this offering in the match, the shoe immediately became available for purchase over that weekend. It's one of those colorways that is still revered to this day and if you're an Iverson fan, they're an absolute must-cop. With numerous Reebok Question retros on the horizon, perhaps we will see this colorway again someday.

Air Jordan 11 "Columbia" (1996)

Image via StockX

Michael Jordan's first full year back in the league after his baseball hiatus was the 1995-96 season. As you can imagine, Jordan was able to make it to the All-Star Game and surprised everyone when he wore his signature shoes in a UNC colorway as opposed to his usual Chicago Bulls. The Air Jordan 11 was already a popular silhouette but the "Columbia" colorway was able to put it over the edge. Just a few years ago, there was a retro of this model and it sold out instantly. Whenever Jordan pays homage to his Alma Mater, people pay attention and this was no different. When you factor in what this All-Star Game meant for Jordan, it makes the shoe that much more special.

What are some of your favorite All-Star game sneakers? Let us know in the comments, below.