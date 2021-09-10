Tems Sings About "Crazy Tings" In Her Rhythmic New Single

Tems is the Nigerian musician behind the song that many would argue was the song of the summer: WizKid's "Essence." Despite being released last November, that runaway hit has been stuck in several fans' heads all spring and summer long, but over the past handful of weeks, Tems' star power has increased even more.

In August, WizKid released a Justin Bieber-assisted remix to "Essence," marking Tems' first collaboration with the Justice singer, and just last week, the sensational Nigerian artist made a scene-stealing appearance on Drake's insanely successful sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Now, one week after her high-profile appearance on Drizzy's "Fountains," Tems has returned with a bop of her own.

"Crazy Tings," is a rhythmic track that finds Tems floating over breezy reggae production from Guilty Beatz.

If you've been impressed by Tems' sensational appearances on Drake and WizKid's songs this year, then listening to "Crazy Tings" is a must. Scroll down to check out the rising star's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

All you do is lie and lie and lie

All you do is try and try and try

You don't even know the kind of things

But you try to tell me all these thing

Give me some time, I need peace