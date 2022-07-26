mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tems Shares Cover Of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" From "Black Panther 2" Trailer

Aron A.
July 26, 2022 11:51
1 View
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Woman No Cry
Tems
Produced by Ludwig Göransson

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The song debuted in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" over the weekend.


Tems is scorching hot these days. Following her appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, she became one of the most exciting voices in R&B. Ultimately, this resulted in her first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to Future's "Wait For U" off of I Never Liked You. However, Tems is still elevating with each and every release, as we heard when her voice appeared in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Earlier today, Ludwig Göransson unveiled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, a three-song EP to get fans ready for the November release of the anticipated film. Tems's fantastic cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry" appears on the tracklist. Tems' revamps the classic reggae song into a refreshing slow and soulful jam.

Check it out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Good friends we have
And good friends we've lost
Along the way
In this great future
You can't forget your past
So dry your tears I say

Tems Ludwig Göransson
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tems Shares Cover Of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" From "Black Panther 2" Trailer
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject