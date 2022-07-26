Tems Shares Cover Of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" From "Black Panther 2" Trailer

Tems is scorching hot these days. Following her appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, she became one of the most exciting voices in R&B. Ultimately, this resulted in her first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to Future's "Wait For U" off of I Never Liked You. However, Tems is still elevating with each and every release, as we heard when her voice appeared in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Earlier today, Ludwig Göransson unveiled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, a three-song EP to get fans ready for the November release of the anticipated film. Tems's fantastic cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry" appears on the tracklist. Tems' revamps the classic reggae song into a refreshing slow and soulful jam.
Check it out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.
Quotable Lyrics
Good friends we have
And good friends we've lost
Along the way
In this great future
You can't forget your past
So dry your tears I say