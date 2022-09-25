Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Fans have been speculating who will take Chadwick Boseman's titular role in the film, and each teaser for the film has been scrutinized endlessly.

The original Black Panther soundtrack was almost as popular as the movie itself, and so the music that has been released alongside its sequel is also getting a lot of attention. The last trailer featured a rendition of Kendrick Lamar's iconic "Alright" from To Pimp A Butterfly, as well as a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" by Tems. This weekend, Tems performed the song for the first time at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana.

Footage of the performance uploaded to social media seem to show that Tems knocked the song out of the park. Her vocals are nearly flawless, and the crowd is clearly feeling the song, joining in on the lyrics, "Everything's gonna be alright."

Tems' version of the song has already been released on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP that was released a couple months ago. Her cover was joined by Amaarae's "A Body, A Coffin" and Santa Fe Klan's "Soy." The project was overseen by Ludwig Göransson, who has worked with the likes of Childish Gambino, as well as scored Creed, Tenet, and the first Black Panther.

The original Black Panther album was credited to Kendrick Lamar, and featured a whole slew of big names, including SZA, Anderson .Paak, Future, Jay Rock, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. Time will tell if Marvel is able to top that lineup for number two.

