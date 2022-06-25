Fat Joe is a legend of the New York hip hop scene. He's already capitalized on this status, hosting "The Fat Joe Show" on Starz and announcing an upcoming memoir earlier this year. Now he has a new project dedicated to his career.

It was recently announced that Fat Joe has another TV show in development at Showtime and BET Studios. The show will be called The Book of Jose, and will follow the story of the rapper's early years in the Bronx.

So far, only the pilot for the series is officially being developed. It is executive produced by Joe, New York Undercover screenwriter Jorge A. Reyes and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The show will be a sitcom, detailing the true story of Fat Joe growing up and struggling to get by amid the drugs and violence that were rampant in the 1980s Bronx.

Apparently, the series will cover a large arc of Joe's career, showing how Joe overcame his difficult beginnings to have a massively successful career. Among the topics that will be tackled: incarceration, rap rivalries, and addiction. The creators say that resilience and love for family will be two of the main themes of the show.

Fat Joe, of course, is proud of the news. He took to Instagram to spread the word, sharing screenshots of the Deadline announcement. "THE BOOK OF JOSE the book ain’t even come out yet and we shooting the series finally the REAL ON T.V.," he wrote in the post. Do you think you'll be tuning in to Joe's new project?

[via]