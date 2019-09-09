Tekashi 6ix9ine's rise and fall in the music industry has been fascinating to watch. At the cusp of breaking out into the mainstream, the rapper was arrested and indicted in a federal racketeering and firearms case. Things are nearing an end as 6ix9ine and many others involved in the case decided to cop plea deals with the exception of two. The two men who are accused of kidnapping 6ix9ine are aiming to prove their innocence in the trial after they refused to cop a plea.

The trial was set to begin today but according to DJ Akademiks, it has been pushed back. These reports are unconfirmed but if it is true, the new trial date is set for next Monday, September 16th. The reason why is unclear at this point. 6ix9ine is expected to testify against the two alleged kidnappers. Police said 6ix9ine was kidnapped the morning he was supposed to drop the music video for "FEFE."

6ix9ine might have to take the stand but the attorney for Anthony "Harv" Ellison, one of the men accused of kidnapping and robbing the rapper, said that it was merely a publicity stunt to help 6ix9ine gain buzz for his album. He went as far as saying that "no robbery or kidnapping or assault happened."

We'll keep you posted on more information regarding 6ix9ine's case.