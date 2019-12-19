It was a busy day in the news circuit yesterday. Combining Donald Trump's impeachment and Tekashi 6ix9ine's prison sentencing, journalists were kept on their toes looking for live updates as they happened. In the morning, our time was consumed by the 6ix9ine trial, where it was announced that the controversial rapper would be spending the next eleven months in prison, completing a twenty-four-month sentence that was handed down to him. Although even that seemed like he was getting off easy, a new revelation from his lawyer points to the artist getting out even sooner than originally anticipated.

Of course, his team wished for him to get out this week. Unfortunately though, that simply was not the case. Some fans were expecting 6ix9ine and Bobby Shmurda to get out around the same time but it's now seeming as though the rainbow-haired informant will be free in the summer. According to XXL, 6ix9ine's lawyers issued a statement following the sentence that suggests Tekashi will be home in July 2020.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge's hands," said Lance Lazarro, the lead attorney in the case. "Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships."

Once Tekashi69 is out of prison, he will be supervised for five years. Are you excited for this return? HotNewHipHop has reached out to 6ix9ine's team for comment.