With his sentencing date rapidly approaching, we will soon find out the fate of Tekashi 6ix9ine. The majority of the hip-hop community is expecting him to be released almost immediately following his next court hearing. After all, the rapper has been complying with the feds and has become one of the most notorious informants in music history. The industry is anticipating a clean return to music for him too with one label already signing him for a multi-million dollar deal. Likely choosing to not enter a witness protection program, 6ix9ine is literally risking his life to get back to his superstar lifestyle. In order to remain safe though, he will possibly need to shell out a hefty sum of money to his security detail.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Complex reportedly spoke with a team of specialists regarding 6ix9ine's post-jail security situation and, apparently, it will be unlike anything we've ever seen before. Tekashi is set to take unprecedented measures to ensure he does not get attacked or worse, hiring a team of 24/7 professionals to take care of him. Speaking with one of Tek's former bodyguards, the publication notes that the rapper will possibly have a special team assigned to him. "It entails around-the-clock, live-in security or a rotation of shifts of agents. Security gets paid to look over their shoulder so their client no longer has to," said Shamir Bolivar, who used to work with 6ix9ine.

A minimum of three agents and a maximum of ten is expected to be protecting the star at all times and, over the course of one year, security operations will likely cost just over $1 million. That means that 6ix9ine will need to sustain a very successful career to even afford to live.

Best of luck to the young man.