In a matter of days, we will be finding out how long Tekashi 6ix9ine will spend in prison. The man is facing forty-seven years behind bars for his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods racketeering scheme but, because of his federal cooperation, many are expecting him to walk away with a slap on the wrist. This week, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, wrote a letter to his judge asking for a lightened sentence and his family is also going to bat for him, sending their own accounts to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

As reported by TMZ, a number of 6ix9ine's loved ones are working their absolute hardest to paint him in a positive light before he gets sentenced next week. His mother, Natividad Perez-Hernandez, writes that the artist is nothing like how he's been portrayed in the media, describing him as a sweet, God-fearing boy who once had a future in soccer. Revealing his favorite bible passage (Psalm 121) and detailing how Hernandez was "so depressed that he almost died" after the passing of his father, Natividad says her son found rehabilitation through music.



Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

6ix9ine's older brother, Oscar Hernandez, also wrote his own letter to the judge, asking for leniency on the rapper's sentence. "A year of his life is sufficient enough, especially at such a young age," he puts it.

How long do you think 6ix9ine will spend in prison if he gets any time at all? Read all the letters here, including the one written by his girlfriend Jade.