For those of you who have been keeping up with the Tekashi 6ix9ine Infamous podcast, as hosted by Angie Martinez, it would appear that the ongoing tale has reached its conclusion. A rather open-ended one at that, given the fact that few can predict what might occur following his release from prison on August 2nd. In any case, the eighth and final episode has arrived, kicking off at the rapper's widely publicized sentencing trial, which found him once again reunited with his estranged biological father.

Given that 6ix9ine's decision to cooperate with authorities has all but branded him a "snitch," thus rendering him an enemy of the rap-game at large, it's unclear as to whether he'll be able to safely resume his career where it left off. Consider that during his volatile rise into breakout superstardom, the rainbow wonder made enemies of veterans and newcomers alike, even calling out the legendary Ludacris with a flagrantly disrespectful tone. Yet the majority of his fanbase might not care about street codes and long-respected gang dynamics, having gravitated toward 6ix9ine on the basis of antics alone. Will they remain loyal now that their seemingly fearless hero underwent such a public character shift?

Should you be interested in exploring such discussions in greater detail, check out the final episode of Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story below. And sound off in the comments - how do you expect his return to the game to be received? Should he even attempt to revive his musical career, or should safety be his foremost priority?