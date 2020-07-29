Tekashi 6ix9ine is about to become a free man... for real this time.

Several months ago, the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper was released from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. He had previously pleaded guilty to nine counts of racketeering and firearms charges in 2018. Begging the judge to let him free because of his at-risk status in regards to the coronavirus -- Tekashi has asthma and is scared he could die if he catches COVID -- his wish was granted and he was allowed to head back home.



SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

He has released three new songs since his return to freedom but he has not yet been able to take advantage of the situation, still rocking an ankle bracelet that monitors his every move. According to XXL, the bracelet will finally be chopped off this weekend and Tekashi will actually be a free man.

Today marks four days until the end of 6ix9ine's house arrest as a representative has confirmed to the media outlet that the rapper will be taking off his ankle monitor on Sunday, August 2.

He recently deactivated his social media accounts for fear of people catching on to where he's been hiding, choosing to remain safe until he likely relocates post-home confinement. Perhaps we could be expecting his grand return to IG... again... on Sunday.

