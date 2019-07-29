Though he was once seen as the veritable King of New York, Tekashi 6ix9ine's hype has all but died and now, he faces a hefty sentence behind bars. The young rapper got caught up in a racketeering scheme along with the rest of his Nine Trey Blood gang members, getting arrested last year and allegedly snitching on all of his homies. Because of that fact, the hip-hop community has seemingly disowned him. If/when he gets out of jail, we'll see if the tide turns for the rainbow-haired screamer but for now, he should probably consider staying out of the public eye for his own safety. With his trial scheduled in the next few months, Tekashi's girlfriend is excited for him to come home and according to her, that could happen sooner rather than later.

In a new social post, 6ix9ine's girl Jade showed off the tattoos she's gotten for her man and in the caption, she heavily implied that the rapper will be home in the next six months. The wording has been changed but her original post read: "6 more months motherfucker." In case the message wasn't clear, she added a rainbow emoji, a house emoji and a heart emoji.

The new caption reads: "These jail calls are serious." Do you think 6ix9ine will be getting out in the next six months or is he just being optimistic?

