Tekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend Jade were only dating for a few weeks before the rapper ended up getting busted in a racketeering scheme but they clearly built a long-lasting bond. The rainbow-tressed vocalist has been missing in action for months and although he may be getting out of jail soon, he's still waiting for his trial and sentencing. Whenever updates are available, you can usually find them on his significant other's social pages. Jade has been active since her man got locked up, getting three tattoos of his likeness and screaming their love from the rooftops. Today, she decided to show everybody that their connection is for real, posting a throwback video of the two together in the car.

In a since-deleted video, Jade shared footage of her boyfriend and herself in the backseat of a vehicle, getting intimate with some toe-sucking. Clearly, one of the two has a foot fetish because Tekashi went to town on her digits, nibbling away and enjoying himself in the process. Interestingly enough, J. Cole is blasting in the background. Cole previous showed support for Tek in 21 Savage's hit "a lot."

Honestly, this is something that we probably didn't need to see. Nobody really asked for this but still, Jade felt a need to show her fans. Do you think they'll get back together when he's out?