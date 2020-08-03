Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially off of house arrest, making him a free man. To celebrate, he took to the streets of his native Brooklyn and filmed the music video for his new song "Punani." Already, his time off of home confinement has been a whirlwind, including an Instagram Live session, new music, and more. Apparently, a baby announcement was also part of the plan.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares a daughter with Sara Molina, also reportedly fathering another child that he has not claimed as his own. It looks like a third kid could be on the way for the rainbow-haired rapper, whose girlfriend just revealed she's expecting a child.

"I’m pregnant," said Jade on Instagram, shortly after the release of "Punani."

The nonchalant nature of this announcement, which also includes a shoutout to her hairdresser and stylist, has made fans wonder if the news is real. Her friends have been commenting though, seemingly revealing the baby's gender, which would point to this being legit.

"My nephew," wrote Baddie Gi, one of the strippers involved in Cardi B's beatdown lawsuit.

If Jade really is pregnant and Tekashi 6ix9ine is the father, chime in with your thoughts about the situation in the comments. Do you think it's smart for them to bring a baby into the world when his safety is very clearly at risk?