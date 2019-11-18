One week before he got nabbed by the feds, Tekashi 6ix9ine struck up a new relationship with a woman named Jade. One of the strippers involved in the Cardi B beatdown case, Jade was already a little clout-hungry but she turned that button on a few extra times, landing upon a rainbow-haired rapper that also lived for the drama. Just a few days after they initially hit things off, Tek was handcuffed and forced to spend over a year in a cell. With his trial beginning next month, many are expecting the recording artist to be released promptly after his next court hearing. His girlfriend is included in that speculation.

Posting an update to her social media profiles this weekend, Jade shared a photo of herself holding the rapper's hand. She captioned the shot "31 days" with a heart emoji, suggesting that she believes he'll be out within the month. To be completely honest, we've got to say that we're surprised this couple lasted this long. With so many obstacles in their way, it would appear as though Tekashi found himself a true ride-or-die. Do you think they'll be good once he makes his way back onto the streets though?

Are you also counting down the days until 6ix9ine's return or are you wishing the judge goes particularly hard on him to show that snitches do indeed get stitches?