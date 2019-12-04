One of the biggest entertainment-based stories this week revolves around Migos rapper Offset's use of social media and, particularly, the fact that he was hacked yesterday. Several hours before his Twitter account was compromised, a thirsty direct message was allegedly sent from his profile to Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, who is also a rival of Cardi B. Jade is one of the women involved in Offset's wife's strip club beatdown case so, for him to slide into her DMs wasn't looking good at all. Both artists recorded a video to explain that he had been hacked, refuting the allegations but still, Jade isn't quite sure the timing adds up.

Updating her Instagram story last night, 6ix9ine's girl told everyone that she's unsure he's telling the truth about the hack since, twelve hours prior, he was messaging her. Something just seems fishy to her. "The hack started after you got exposed," wrote the dancer to Set. "Why it didn't start at 1am."

Jade isn't the only person to have called out the inaccuracies in regards to timing. Several commenters have also pointed them out. However, the hack would explain why the message was sent. For right now, nobody really knows what to believe and, somehow, Tekashi69 is still finding ways to shake up the landscape of the hip-hop world from behind bars. We can see why he chose Jade to be his one and only.