Tekashi 6ix9ine should be ready for public ridicule because there won't be a single person f*cking with him when he gets out. As you've heard, 6ix9ine snitched on his co-defendants to get a lighter sentence. However, the sentencing won't actually take place until next year. Until then, he's locked behind bars. His girlfriend, Jade, took to Instagram recently to tease his release. She posted on Instagram claiming he'd be out in six months but The Blast reports that was a lie.

According to the outlet, 6ix9ine, nor Jade, have any idea when the rapper will be released from prison. Although she hinted he'd be out in six months, that's not necessarily true. It's not even confirmed yet but there's a high probability his sentencing will take place next January. The judge will most likely receive a letter by the U.S. Attorney who will break down how much 6ix9ine actually cooperated in the case. The letter will likely have an impact on the judge's opinion on how much time 6ix9ine's serves. There's a chance he could even be sentenced to time served.

Jade's post went viral but she's since edited the caption to read, "These jail calls are serious." It looks like we'll just have to wait and see what happens when 6ix9ine's sentenced.

We'll keep you updated on his case.