Next week, Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to testify in front of a judge regarding his kidnapping in 2018. You may recall the rapper being kidnapped, thrown into a car and robbed of his jewelry before eventually getting back his diamonds. The kidnapping trial is about to begin and it would appear as though his family has no interest in showing their faces. The reason why makes sense too.

As reported by TMZ, 6ix9ine is due to reveal a bunch of information to the authorities regarding his kidnapping. Essentially, he will be snitching the entire time. Tekashi's family is well aware of what happens to snitches in the streets so they're not down to show their faces in court. According to the report, the rapper's family is most concerned about the Nine Trey Bloods, who will be present in court next week.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

6ix9ine was always scared for his family's lives. Thankfully, nothing tragic has occurred yet but they're making the correct decision by skipping out on this hearing. At the very least, they are afraid that they will be harassed on the spot, followed home, or straight-up attacked by the gang.

The rainbow-haired artist is set to name names, connect the dots and go into detail about how he was the money man for Nine Trey. Stay tuned because things are going to get real interesting next week.