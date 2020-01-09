Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, the former manager of controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, is getting used to his surroundings. The infamous Nine Trey Bloods member was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for his role in their racketeering crimes, being exposed as one of the more active members of the group. When 6ix9ine was at the witness stand during the trials of Harv and Nuke, his kidnappers, he called out everybody that he used to run with, including Shotti. The rapper claims that his former manager was sleeping with his baby's mother, something that has left a seriously bad taste in his rainbow grills. Shotti denies that he was ever intimate with Sara Molina, but he did previously tell a judge that he would never break, bend or fold. With that said, he could very well be holding back some information. Jordan was recently pictured from behind bars in a photo that made its way onto the internet, shared by DJ Akademiks, giving everybody a quick update on the notorious "Treyway."



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Standing between two men in grey sweatsuits, Shotti wears a red rosary necklace, which appears to be allowed in his prison center. The color choice is significant since, well, he's a well-known member of a Blood division. Clearly, Shotti intends on staying true to his family even though he can't be in the streets.

How is he looking? It looks like he's keeping his head held high despite being sentenced to a lengthy term in a cell.