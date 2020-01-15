A picture of Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, the man who used to consider himself allies with Tekashi 6ix9ine, began circulating online last week as fans of the Nine Trey Blood got a rare chance of seeing the man behind bars. In the photo, he can be seen posing with some buddies, rocking a red rosary necklace and continuing to represent his gang colors. The former manager of 6ix9ine, Shotti gained notoriety by himself, earning a reputation in the industry because of his own boisterous behavior and his alignment with the rainbow-haired rapper. Knowing that there are a bunch of people on the outside that are rooting for him, Shotti delivered a message to his proper fanbase through his social media platforms, likely informing a friend of what to say as he sits in his cell.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Sharing the new image online, Kifano Jordan spoke to his supporters with a quick statement on how he's doing, reminding folks that he'll never break, bend, or fold. "DIFFRENT SURROUNDINGS BUT ITS STILL TR3YWAY," wrote the man, currently serving a fifteen-year sentence in prison.

Just the other day, it was revealed that El Chapo's lawyer, who had previously also worked alongside Shotti on this case, would be dropping out from his counsel, noting that his client would not have a chance of being awarded his appeal. Do you think Shotti will make it out before his sentence is complete?

[via]