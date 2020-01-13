Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, the imprisoned ex-manger of Tekashi 6ix9ine, seems to be making friends during his current prison stay. However, his plans to appeal the 15-year sentence may come to a sudden halt now that his big-wig lawyer is requesting to be removed from his case altogether.

Based off an exclusive report from AllHipHop, Jeffrey Lichtman has asked a judge to excuse him from defending Shotti after further reviewing the case. Lichtman's reasoning behind the change of heart lies in his belief that Shotti has zero chance at winning an appeal due to the fact that he signed a valid appeal waive that actually prohibits the high-powered lawyer from challenging the sentence.

Here's one of the key things addressed in the letter Lichtman wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer, which was obtained by AllHipHop:

"I respectfully submit that the record from the district court contains no reversible errors. To the contrary, the record reveals that Mr. Jordan knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently pled guilty to the charges," Jeffrey Lichtman wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer in an attempt to excuse himself from representing Shotti. "Accordingly, I submit that there exists no non-frivolous issues on appeal. For these reasons, counsel should be permitted to withdraw," argued Jeffrey Lichtman.

