Ever since it was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine was cooperating with authorities in his federal case, we've seen his entire team crumble. His legal team has been working hard towards getting him a lighter sentence, even hoping that all of the defendants' take deals so the case wouldn't have to go to trial. Although there's one co-defendant that will likely move forward with the trial, one of the bigger players in the case has taken a deal for his involvement in a restaurant brawl in NYC.

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan" took time served for pleading guilty to one count of second-degree assault. The assault stems from an incident that occurred after 6ix9ine was only sentenced to probation for child sex crimes that plagued the rapper's reputation in the first place. A brawl broke out at Philipe Chow in Uptown where a security guard was hit over the head with a chair. The security at the restaurant didn't cop to Tekashi, Shotti, and their crew of getting into a melee at the restaurant. Jordan was reportedly shot twice by the security guard who fired a licensed pistol.

Shotti previously pleaded guilty to two gun charges in connection to a robbery in Manhattan and a separate shooting that occurred in Brooklyn. He's facing a minimum sentence of 15 years behind bars.