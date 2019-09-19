Sara Molina isn't exactly the authoritative voice on who's a clown and who isn't in the rap game -- she did date Tekashi 6ix9ine for a while so she probably shouldn't be speaking on goofy rappers. Still, it was only a matter of time before she burst out of the shadows with a statement during her baby daddy's high-profile kidnapping trial. Instead of taking aim at the rainbow-haired rat, she instead dragged his old buddy 50 Cent, who once thought of Tekashi as a son. During a recent interview, Fif noted that he understands why 6ix9ine is snitching and Molina has something to say about that.

The social media star updated her Instagram story with some harsh words for the New York legend. "You agree with the clown shit because you partake in all of it over the internet as well," wrote Molina. "A whole lotta clown shit. Please do not speak on my box if I never fucked you. One that's weird, two he snitched on everybody including Monster's brother (Your best friend's brother Dummy). Man."

She then elaborated on her previous statements with more information about how she's feeling toward 69. "I do not have any ill feelings toward my daughter's father, there are times as a mother that I am angered for my daughter's sake," she added. "But as a human I feel sad for him and for what he's choosing to do when he involved himself in all of this. I feel sorry for the men as well that made it their job to make sure me and my daughter fine and protected from the situations that my daughter's father created without thinking twice about us."

Seems like she's thinking pretty reasonably, especially in the follow-up message. What do you think?

[via]