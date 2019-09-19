One year ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine was on top of the world. The superstar rapper had been experiencing major success on the Billboard charts and he wasn't shy to tell us all about it. The rainbow-haired recording artist then went on the quickest downfall we had seen in years. The man basically went from being the king in his city to living in the sewer. Now, 6ix9ine is on trial in a high-profile racketeering and kidnapping case, taking the witness stand for three straight days and squealing about all of his former allies. We've seen an updated mugshot of the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, as well as a courtroom sketch. It took a little while but finally, a video from inside the courtroom has been leaked online.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

An unclear photo of Hernandez, with his new dark hair and a prison blue jumpsuit, is circulating online. It appears to have been taken as a screenshot after somebody zoomed into a still shot from a video of him at the stand. People are starting to comment and create memes from the footage, laughing at how shockingly accurate the previous sketch was.

Take a look at the video below and swipe to find the blurry image of Tekashi. What do you think he'll look like when/if he gets out of jail?