At the beginning of the federal trial involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager, Shotti, reportedly told the court, "We don't fold, we don't bend. It's Tr3yway!" Those words have not aged well. Over the past few months, we've watched 6ix9ine and his associates' cop guilty pleas. Earlier today, Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment in the case which revealed that there's a brand new suspect in the case.

According to Complex, Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack was indicted on racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges earlier today. Mack was taken into police custody on Thursday afternoon. Mack's accused of being an active member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the indictment claimed that he was also trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and MDMA. Mack was previously never mentioned in the case prior to this.

"As alleged in the superseding indictment, Aljermiah Mack, like his Nine Trey co-conspirators, engaged in brazen acts of gun violence and narcotics dealing," Berman said.

Additionally, a current defendant, Anthony "Harv" Ellison was also named in the indictment. He's accused of kidnapping 6ix9ine.

Another new update on the case is that Roland "Ro Murda" Martin was not listed in the new indictment. He was one of two defendants who didn't plead guilty to the crimes. As the publication pointed out, it's very possible that he finally plead guilty.