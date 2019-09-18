It's been nearly a year since Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested. For an entire year, the rapper lived as if he was immortal with no regard to reality but it all caught up to him later on. As he takes the stand today, many are staying glued to Twitter for the live updates. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom for his trial but it appears as if an audio clip of his testimony managed to find its way online.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's BFFL, Akademiks hit social media with a bomb earlier today. He shared an alleged audio clip of 6ix9ine taking the stand in court. In the clip, 6ix9ine tells the court his name, age, and aliases before informing them of the crimes the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods committed such as drug dealing and shooting.

What's interesting about the clip is that he admits that he decided he was going to cooperate with the police shortly after his arrest. The thing is, his lawyers denied that he was going to testify against his co-defendants once the rumors hit. It was only until early 2019 that documents revealed that he was going to snitch on everyone in order to get a shortened sentence.

6ix9ine's trial is expected to last for the next two weeks. Stay tuned for more updates on the rapper's federal case.