It feels like the entire world has something to say about Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rainbow-haired rapper has been the inspiration of several memes over the last week, since he snitched on his old gang and other rivals and peers in court. Although several rappers believe that Tekashi is finished, including The Game, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, and 50 Cent, TDE's Punch thinks that the rainbow-haired rapper still has a shot at success. "I could be wrong but I don’t think the kids who was/is really rocking with that kid’s music care ANYTHING about a street code," stated Punch. "The ppl who were at his shows just want to rage and wild out and burn that energy off." It looks like Tekashi feels the same way.

According to TMZ, their sources within Tekashi's camp claim that the rapper thinks anyone hating on him right now is envious or even fearful of his return. Tekashi believes that when he is back out he will return to business as usual, which would include making hit records (in his opinion). Tekashi believes that the public will almost instantly forgive him and he'll be back to making money. Although that sounds a little naive, Tekashi's fan base is mainly comprised of younger kids who may not care about street code or snitching. What do you think?