We knew this would get crazy but did anybody expect this? On his first day of questioning, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed that Trippie Redd, his fiercest rival, is a member of the Five Nine Brim gang. That wasn't all that the controversial figure was saying though. He also admitted to hiring a hit on Chief Keef's life, serving as a money-man for his fellow gang-members, and revealed the names of other Nine Trey Bloods. Surprisingly enough, the colourful superstar ended up throwing some pretty big artists under the bus. We've already reported that he testified that Jim Jones is a member of the gang but he dropped an even larger bombshell, saying that Cardi B is also Nine Trey.



Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

As reported by Page Six, Tekashi 6ix9ine took the witness stand today to testify against his alleged kidnappers and, being his usually-extra self, he spilled the beans on Cardi B's involvement in the crew. After confirming that Bardi is indeed part of their Bloods union, he noted that he did not follow her blueprint to success. "I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention," said the rapper in court today.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing the possibility of spending the next forty-seven years in prison. However, since he's clearly cooperating with the feds, there's a chance he gets off without doing any time. What do you think he'll say next?