Boosie Badazz predicted that it wouldn't take long for somebody to catch up to Tekashi 6ix9ine following his prison release. The rapper had a feeling-out period where he was on home confinement for several months (weren't we all, tbh?) but on August 2, he was officially allowed to freely roam the streets. A few weeks have gone by and the most that 69 has had to deal with was a woman chasing a lawsuit.

With an album reportedly coming out next month, the rainbow-haired rapper decided to goad his opps into taking action, recording a video just for them and taunting anybody that may be considering retaliation against him.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I'ma just make it real real real real clear for all my r****ds out there," said 6ix9ine in his new Instagram video, obnoxiously chewing his gum. "I was released on August 2. Since August 2 to August 20, I've been outside every single day. Doing shit y'all said I couldn't do. I've been doing the most regular shit in the world. Everything y'all said I couldn't do, I been doing."

In his caption, he clarified what he's been up to, all of which has been heavily publicized.

"I took the train, I went shopping at the mall , i went to the park, I ate at a restaurant outside, went to LA, paid my respects to Nipsy, Fed the homeless ........ But again hE hAs SeCuRiTy !!! Duh lol am I not suppose to dummy???????," wrote the troll.

Do you think he should slow down?