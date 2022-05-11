The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL left hip-hop in shock. Thug and Gunna were among the 28 individuals hit with racketeering and gang-related charges in a 56 count indictment. Prosecutors claim YSL is a violent criminal street gang with ties to the Bloods, and Thug is one of three co-founders who established the organization in 2012.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RICO charges are pretty hefty, and as we've seen in the past, it could lead to people folding under pressure. Most notably, Tekashi 6ix9ine copped a plea deal in the Nine Tr3y Gangsta Bloods case that led to his early release and significant backlash among the hip-hop community. Young Thug denounced 6ix9ine for his decision to cooperate with authorities, while Gunna ultimately became subject to snitching allegations because of a viral clip from a 2010 interview on CNN.

Tekashi 6ix9ine wasted little time trolling Gunna for his arrest last night, sharing a clip from the Atlanta rapper's role as an inmate in Dutch. Shortly afterward, 6ix9ine sought vengeance for the comments Thug's made in the past. He shared a slew of photos of Thug wearing women's clothes. "The jail bout to go crazy for bro," he wrote in one post. "Ok I done Na free sis.. I mean bro," he added in another.

"Now bro can be himself," he continued. "PUT THE KOOLAID ON THEM LIPS AND RUN THE YARD."

Following Thug's arrest, his attorney, Brian Steel, declared the rapper's innocence. "The response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoeveâr and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him," he wrote.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding the case.