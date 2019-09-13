Tekashi 6ix9ine is about to take the stand in his racketeering case and while this will be a pivotal point in 6ix9ine's life, it seems as though he has even more legal problems ahead of him. Just when he thought it couldn't get any worse, he is now being sued by a man named Alan Bradley who made a documentary called "Gangs of New York." In new documents from The Blast, Bradley claims 6ix9ine used an unauthorized clip from his documentary in the music video for the song "69."

“The Recording features an interlude of approximately 20 seconds, spanning from the 3:30 to 3:50 marks of the Video as accessible via the YouTube link cited above (the “Interlude”)," the document reads. "During the Interlude, almost all other sounds drop away, leaving nothing to be heard but a loud, clear, and most importantly, unauthorized sample of a continuous audio clip of Bradley’s narration from the Documentary.”

In the documents, it states that Bradley never gave permission to have his voice used and doesn't was his name attached to 6ix9ine or the song, for that matter. The lawsuit is officially for copyright infringement and is looking for monetary damages, although an amount has not been specified.

Despite the seriousness of such a lawsuit, we're sure this is the last thing on Tekashi's mind right now as he heads to court for the biggest trial of his life.