Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal troubles continue to pile on even as he sits inside of a prison. According to TMZ, Fashion Nova has filed a $2.25M lawsuit against Tekashi 6ix9ine after claiming he never held up his end of the bargain after striking a deal. The retailer signed 6ix9ine to a deal where he would have to promote their brand on his social media pages as well as his music.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Fashion Nova claims that they gave 6ix9ine a $225K advance in October 2018, a few weeks before the release of DUMMY BOY. If you recall, the release of DUMMY BOY was fumbled after he was arrested days before its scheduled release. 6ix9ine was therefore not able to executive the duties for the company, per their contract.

What's worse for 6ix9ine is that he's not able to uphold his end of the deal of the deal. Fashion Nova claimed that his testimony against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods has tarnished his image and that he wouldn't be able to be a good fit as a brand ambassador. They also claimed that 6ix9ine kept his criminal activity under wraps and that they were entirely unaware of what type of activities he was up to behind bars.

6ix9ine apparently promised to return the $225K but that never happened so the company is taking him to court.