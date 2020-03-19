Twenty-four hours after news surfaced that Tekashi 6ix9ine was facing a $2.25 million lawsuit from Fashion Nova, more legal troubles are said to await the disgraced rapper. As Tekashi 6ix9ine's alleged August release date approaches, it looks like people are coming for their coins. The rapper is currently in federal custody serving out his two-year sentence after turning State's agent against his former accomplices. The future of his career hangs in the balance, but as his unwavering fans anticipate his freedom, 6ix9ine's ex-friend has filed a lawsuit against him.

TMZ reports that a man named Shane Hardy has made accusations that Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, once ordered a hit on his life. Shane reportedly says that he and Hernandez had a disagreement way years ago about the "GUMMO" rapper's connection with the Nine Trey Bloods. During his trial, Hardy claims his former friend admitted that "he directed Aaron 'Bat' Young and Jamel 'Mel Murda' Jones to shoot Hardy."

In January 2018, Hardy was in Brooklyn when Young and Jones allegedly found him and shot at him multiple times. Amazingly, Hardy survived being shot in both the neck and back of the head. He's suing Hernandez, Young, and Jones for unspecified damages. While Hernandez received a two-year sentence, Young and Jones's sentences weren't as short. Young received 20 years behind bars while Jones got 11. Both ended up pleading guilty.

In 2018, Hardy, whose nickname is "Snow Billy," reportedly conducted an interview with the BBN Network and detailed being shot. You can check that out below.