There was a lot to digest from Tekashi 6ix9ine's appearance in court yesterday. His trial is currently underway and each day this week, we should be getting some pretty intense updates regarding what went down with the Nine Trey Blood gang. At the beginning of the week, 6ix9ine-related news was slim. However, in the span of a few hours, he's back to being the talk of the town.

We've known about his snitching for a minute. Right now, Tekashi 6ix9ine is doing all that he can to avoid a sentence, cooperating fully with the feds and telling on anybody he can. There were a few shocking moments in court yesterday, including the numerous times his songs were played loudly for everybody to dissect. However, the most eye-catching revelation came when 6ix9ine ratted out his longtime rival Trippie Redd, testifying that he's actually a member of the Five Nine Brims gang.



This piece of information shook social media to its core and, naturally, people posted their best jokes about the matter in their attempts to go viral. The majority of folks are dragging the colorful-haired rapper through the mud for all the singing he's been doing but, surprisingly enough, he still has some people defending his actions.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions below and stay tuned for even more updates in this fascinating trial this week.