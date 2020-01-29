An exclusive report from OnSmash seems to point to an interesting development in the search for Tekashi 6ix9ine's security detail. Several weeks ago, it was revealed that his rainbow-haired rapper's former security guards refused to work with him in the future, leaving things muddy for when he gets out. Given his well-known status as a government informant, 6ix9ine will need world-class protection around the clock, likely paying in the millions to ensure his safety. It turns out that, after his old security dropped out of the gig, an unexpected figure stepped up and may have accepted the job.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

In an unconfirmed report by OnSmash, it is being said that Snow Billy, 6ix9ine's original manager and a man that the rapper admitted to taking part in a hit on his life, will be working as the artist's full-time security manager. Billy was shot in the neck and head by members of the Nine Trey Bloods in 2017 and, since then, he's spoken in the media about his ties to Tekashi. 6ix9ine reportedly admitted that he pulled the trigger on Billy so for him to head back to the rapper is quite remarkable.

Until this report has been confirmed by 6ix9ine's representatives, it should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this is pretty big news if true.