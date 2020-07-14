Re-integrating into the music industry as the same troll we know (and love?) him to be, Tekashi 6ix9ine returned with a couple of hit records before seemingly deciding to take a bit of a break now.

If you've tried to head over to his page on IG, you've noticed that his handle no longer leads to a gaggle of trollery and shit-talking. Instead, it leads to nothing. According to TMZ, Tekashi was advised by Lance Lazzaro, his legal counsel, to quit using social media for the time being as he fears that he will give away vital pieces of information that would show people where he's been hiding.

With his home confinement sentence coming to a close on August 1, we can expect 6ix9ine to be silent until then (if he can manage it) as he appears to be following the directive handed down to him from Lazzaro.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Using an abundance of caution, Tekashi and his team are currently plotting where to go once his house arrest is lifted. He was previously said to be leaving his native New York, which he now appears to be skeptical about, but his team is still pushing him to head to a different state.

He reportedly told the publication that, once he's completely free, he'll be back in the streets. However, he'll be protected by a Secret Service-like squad at all times. Twenty-two former law enforcement officers will work shifts to protect the rapper at all times. He also has five bulletproof SUVs to roll around in.

Will you miss 6ix9ine during his brief hiatus?

[via]