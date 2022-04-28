Tekashi 6ix9ine's gained a lot of enemies over the years. The rapper continued taunting his fellow peers in hip-hop after his release from prison, most recently 42 Dugg. However, it seems the actual people who are hoping to cause harm to 6ix9ine aren't necessarily rappers.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the rapper getting swung on by a man inside of the club as he attempted to make his way out. The rapper appeared at Pilos Tacos Tequilla Garden in Miami where his DJ was spinning a set. While the rapper only performed one song, he found himself getting blindsided after someone in the club decided to swing on him. Footage emerged this morning of the rapper walking out of the club with his security before a man on the side attempts to punch him. 6ix9ine didn't seem harmed but he did confirm that the punch connected.

"He scuffed my shoulder by my neck. He also connected with the shoulder of my security guard. I didn't know this guy. There was no prior dispute," he said in a statement.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's brief performance wasn't entirely met by hatred. Once he left the club, he was spotted with fans where he took pictures and signed autographs.

A few weeks ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed his latest single, "GINÉ." The song marked his first single since 2021's "ZAZA" which also included a brief diss towards Meek Mill.





