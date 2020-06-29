With a new music video being released at the end of the week, Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking to keep his momentum going with another #1 debut. Despite his record-breaking fall from grace after "Trollz" had the largest fall-off from #1 in Billboard Hot 100 history, the multi-color rapper has shared a preview of what's next to come.

Realizing that attention spans are pretty short these days, 6ix9ine is already teasing the masses with his next single. The Spanish-speaking artist will be operating in his native tongue this time around, marking his first Spanish single since his release from prison.

He debuted the new sound on social media, getting a lap dance from a bikini-clad model and previewing his bars. It's looking like this will be fully in Spanish.

In the caption, 6ix9ine confirmed that this is the track releasing on Friday.

"THIS FRIDAY YAYA," he wrote. "WE BREAKING THE INTERNET. PARAAAAA MI GENTE LATINAAAAAAAAAAA. LATINO AMERICA !!!!"

It will be interesting to see how this ends up performing on the charts. Will 69 need to fight hard for the top spot or has the Latin community stuck with him throughout all the controversy?

Are you excited for this one to drop on Friday? What do you think?