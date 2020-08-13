Tekashi 6ix9ine is one disrespectful ass dude...

Weeks after he took aim at Pop Smoke by trolling the deceased rapper in the playground, mocking his lyrics in "Gangstas," the rainbow-haired snitch decided to show some blatant disrespect to Nipsey Hussle, disguising it as the opposite.

"REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT," wrote the controversial rapper on Instagram. In the video, he stands in front of Nipsey's mural in Los Angeles, even saying a prayer at one point.

"P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK," explains Tekashi, noting why he didn't go to the rapper's shop on Crenshaw and Slauson.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

69 could say that he went to Nipsey's mural to be respectful but something just doesn't feel right about that. Almost nothing that he does can be categorized as serious or respectful. Especially as it pertains to Nipsey Hussle, who he has disrespected in the past, this is likely more of a sign of disrespect.

Nip actually references Tekashi in one of Rick Ross' songs, asking people why they were so surprised that he snitched. Nip spoke strongly about snitching as it pertains to gang culture, frowning on anybody who informed the feds with incriminating evidence.

Watch the video above.