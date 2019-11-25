Tekashi 6ix9ine's entire career was riddled with legal troubles since the jump. He came into the game with a pending case surrounding child molestation and continued to get into trouble as he blew up. Of course, it all came back to haunt him after him and his crew were arrested on racketeering and drug charges but even before snitching on his co-defendants, he had some other legal issues pending.

Lucky for him, one of them is out the window. According to TMZ, a judge signed off on the State of Texas' request to dismiss charges against 6ix9ine from his mall altercation in Houston. The reason behind the decision comes after the alleged victim requested that the case is tossed out. That isn't all that shocking considering 6ix9ine and his accuser made peace before the RICO arrest.

6ix9ine's recent plea agreement in his racketeering case also played a factor. The fact that he's a snitch now poses a "security risk" if he moves from New York City to Texas in the case.

"Mr. Hernandez has not been notified yet of the dismissal. We plan to notify him today. I am happy the prosecutors handling this case did what was fair and just today in Dismissing the charge against Mr. Hernandez. We hope that getting this case behind him will assist in him moving forward with his career," 6ix9ine's lawyer, Carl A. Moore, said.