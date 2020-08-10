The world is not normal right now. We're in the middle of a pandemic, which started during Tekashi 6ix9ine's stint in prison. Now that he's out, he wants to continue living life as he did prior to getting locked up, roaming the streets of New York without a mask and taunting his rivals into finding him and retaliating after he snitched.

For the last week, the rainbow-haired "TROLLZ" rapper has basically been daring somebody to pull up on him and his squad, which now features dozens of security guards instead of his former gang crew. This weekend, he must have sensed some danger because one man who was filming him and yelling at him not to act tough got his phone snatched by security, causing 6ix9ine to have a field day on social media.

"DONT SHOOT DONT SHOOT," wrote Tekashi on Instagram, mocking the man after getting into a scuffle with the rapper's team in an attempt to get his property back. "Cloutchasing get you shot then you wanna start screaming black lives matter," added 69's girlfriend Jade.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like things got too bad but if Tekashi keeps rolling as recklessly as he is, unfortunately not many people would be surprised to see things end badly for somebody.