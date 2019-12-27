While he caught somewhat of a break in his federal case, Tekashi was still dealing with a few other legal matters overseas.

According to new reports, the rapper may have to come out of pocket for nearly $100,000 in Feburary afer he was found on the losing end of a default judgment handed down in a case with a Danish rapper.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

AllHipHop reports that the musician known as Sleiman paid close to $100,000 for Tekashi to deliver on a feature on his "Red Bandana/Black Hoodie" track. According to Sleiman when he was getting ready to drop the song, Tekashi's 10K Projects label allegedly threatened legal action to stop him from releasing the cut after all. Sleiman then took to he courts and filed a suit against 10K Projects and Tekashi over ownership of the track.

Eventually, the rapper removed 10K Projects from the lawsuit as a defendant, leaving Tekashi and his SCUM Gang LLC to foot the enitre claim and deal with the consequences of the judgement.

Ultimately, it was United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen who made the judgment in November. "Plaintiffs shall file their motion for default judgment as to these Defendants by

Last week, the rapper made headlines as he avoide what was slated to be an almost 40-year bid, getting two years infederal prison for his role in testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.