Very few members of the hip-hop community would readily admit that they want Tekashi 6ix9ine back in the streets after he ratted out all of his former allies. The Nine Trey Bloods member is currently a star witness in the trial of his alleged kidnappers and as we wait to find out the fate of his two ex-friends, we've been hearing the rainbow-haired rat squeal all throughout the courthouse. Some stars have argued that, if he manages to find his way out of jail, he could still have a successful career in music. T.I. has suggested that people will still embrace him, while TDE's Punch believes that his fanbase doesn't really care about him breaking street code. It seems like one member of the pop world, Charlie Puth, is already down to work with the Brooklyn star when/if he gets out.

As reported by Complex, the talented singer/songwriter shot his shot on Twitter before promptly deleting the message, offering to produce a comeback single for Tekashi 6ix9ine. "If 6ix9ine gets out and is able to make another record i'll produce it for free," wrote Puth online. His three million followers were largely confused by the statement and the reaction got to be a little much for Puth, who deleted the tweet after thirty minutes.

Do you think 6ix9ine can still have a successful music career after this or is he done for good? Can Charlie Puth help him out?



Scott Legato/Getty Images