Tekashi 6ix9ine might be months away from being released from prison but he'll be welcomed home to a gang of lawsuits. Days after Fashion Nova filed a suit against the incarcerated rapper, a woman filed a lawsuit against Tekashi 6ix9ine for $150M on claims that she was struck during a revenge attack that he ordered.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

TMZ reports Jane Doe claims the rapper completely ruined her life goals of becoming a police officer after she was struck with a stray bullet that hit her foot in a 2018 shooting. She said she was in front of the Smurf Village apartment buildings in Brooklyn as alleged members of the Nine Trey Bloods responsible for the rapper's kidnappers were hanging out and shooting a music video. She accuses 6ix9ine of a calling a hit on the individuals when he found out their location.

Doe said as the shooting happened, she was struck in the foot and hurt her knee simultaneously as she fell to the ground. In the lawsuit, she said she needed physical and mental treatment as well as having to undergo surgery. She added that she was forced to quit her job at Century 21 and the injury has plagued her dreams of attending the police academy.

The lawsuit documents mention the 6ix9ine's offer to pay for her medical bills and his public apology but she's demanding that she coughs up $150M.

"It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case. The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her," said Dawn Florio, 6ix9ine's lawyer.